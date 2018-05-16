USA Top 10 (Alben)

Artikel

16. Mai 2018
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 1.)beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone
2.( 3.)KODJ. Cole
3.( - )Good ThingLeon Bridges
4.( 4.)Invasion Of PrivacyCardi B
5.( - )Attention AttentionShinedown
6.( - )SR3MMRae Sremmurd, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi
7.( 5.)The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
8.( - )Free Yourself UpLake Street Dive
9.( - )Black Panther: The AlbumSoundtrack
10.(12.)Culture IIMigos
