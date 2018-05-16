USA Top 10 (Alben)

Das Landratsamt des Alb-Donau-Kreises hat ein Verfahren zur vorzeitigen Versetzung von Heroldstatts Bürgermeister Ulrich Oberdorfer in den Ruhestand eingeleitet. Der Grund: Aus einem ärztlichen Gutachten geht eine Dienstunfähigkeit heraus. Die Pensionierung des 52-Jährigen rückt damit näher. Allerdings kann der Heroldstatter Schultes gegen das Verfahren Widerspruch einsetzten und sich der vorzeitigen Pensionierung widersetzen. Dass der Justinger an seinen Arbeitsplatz in Heroldstatt jemals wieder zurückkehrt, ist damit unwahrscheinlich.