USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Rearview Town
|Jason Aldean
|2.
|( 1.)
|Invasion Of Privacy
|Cardi B
|3.
|( - )
|Ember
|Breaking Benjamin
|4.
|( 4.)
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|5.
|( - )
|The Tree Of Forgiveness
|John Prine
|6.
|( 3.)
|My Dear Melancholy, (EP)
|The Weeknd
|7.
|( 5.)
|?
|XXXTentacion
|8.
|( 6.)
|Culture II
|Migos
|9.
|( 7.)
|Black Panther
|Soundtrack
|10.
|( - )
|PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I
|Pentatonix