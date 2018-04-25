USA Top 10 (Alben)

Unions-Fraktionschef Volker Kauder hat mit Entsetzen auf den jüngsten antisemitischen Übergriff in Berlin reagiert. „Die Entwicklung in unserem Land beunruhigt mich zutiefst. Die Reihe der jüngsten schändlichen antisemitischen Vorfälle wird immer länger. Wir müssen das mit allen rechtsstaatlichen Mitteln versuchen zu stoppen“, sagte er am Mittwoch der „Schwäbischen Zeitung“.

Am Dienstag hatte im Berliner Stadtbezirk Prenzlauer Berg ein arabisch aussehender Mann zwei Kippa tragende Männer mit seinem Gürtel geschlagen und wüst ...