USA Top 10 (Alben)

25. April 2018
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )Rearview TownJason Aldean
2.( 1.)Invasion Of PrivacyCardi B
3.( - )EmberBreaking Benjamin
4.( 4.)The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
5.( - )The Tree Of ForgivenessJohn Prine
6.( 3.)My Dear Melancholy, (EP)The Weeknd
7.( 5.)?XXXTentacion
8.( 6.)Culture IIMigos
9.( 7.)Black PantherSoundtrack
10.( - )PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. IPentatonix
