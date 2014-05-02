Musik-Charts

Am Samstag hat es nicht nur in der Ravensburger Kirche St. Jodok ein Feuer gegeben, sondern auch in der katholischen Pfarrkirche in Schlier. Ob ein Zusammenhang zwischen den Bränden besteht, ist noch nicht bekannt.

Wie die „Schwäbische Zeitung“ erfahren hat, kam es am Samstag gleich zu zwei Kirchenbränden. Gegen 11 Uhr ist ein Feuer in der Schlierer Kirche entdeckt worden. Eine Stellwand neben dem Altar, an der Bilder von Kommunionskindern befestigt waren, brannte.