Kim Cattrall trauert um ihre Mutter

Kim Cattrall beim Tribeca Filmfestival 2019 in New York. (Foto: Charles Sykes / DPA)

„Sex and the City“-Star Kim Cattrall hat auf Instagram ihrer gestorbenen Mutter gedacht. Die 66-Jährige schrieb: „Ruhe in Frieden, Mama.“ Dazu setzte sie ein Herz-Emoji und „Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022“. Im März hatte die Schauspielerin ihrer Mutter auf Twitter zum 93. Geburtstag gratuliert.

Kim Cattrall wurde mit ihrer Rolle als Samantha Jones in der HBO-Erfolgsserie „Sex and the City“ weltberühmt. Geboren wurde die Schauspielerin in Liverpool in Großbritannien. Die Mutter war Sekretärin, der Vater Ingenieur. Noch als Cattrall ein Baby war, wanderte die Familie nach Kanada aus. Mit elf Jahren nahm Cattrall erstmals Schauspielunterricht und bekam früh erste Rollen.

