Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien
Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2022 in den wichtigsten Sparten:
Bester Film
- „Belfast“
- „Dune“
- „The Power of the Dog“
- „King Richard“
- „Coda“
- „West Side Story“
- „Licorice Pizza“
- „Don't Look Up“
- „Nightmare Alley“
- „Drive my Car“
Beste Regie
- Jane Campion („The Power of the Dog“)
- Steven Spielberg („West Side Story“)
- Kenneth Branagh („Belfast“)
- Paul Thomas Anderson („Licorice Pizza“)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi („Drive my Car“)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Kristen Stewart („Spencer“)
- Jessica Chastain („Eyes of Tammy Faye“)
- Olivia Colman („Frau im Dunkeln“)
- Nicole Kidman („Being the Ricardos“)
- Penélope Cruz („Parallele Mütter“)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Will Smith („King Richard“)
- Benedict Cumberbatch („The Power of the Dog“)
- Denzel Washington („Macbeth“)
- Javier Bardem („Being the Ricardos“)
- Andrew Garfield („Tick, Tick... Boom!“)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Aunjanue Ellis („King Richard“)
- Ariana Debose („West Side Story“)
- Judi Dench („Belfast“)
- Kirsten Dunst („Power of the Dog“)
- Jessie Buckley („Frau im Dunkeln“)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Ciarán Hinds („Belfast“)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee („The Power of the Dog“)
- Jesse Plemons („The Power of the Dog“)
- J.K. Simmons („Being the Ricardos“)
- Troy Kotsur („Coda“)
Bester Internationaler Spielfilm (sogenannter Auslands-Oscar)
- Japan („Drive my Car“)
- Italien („The Hand of God“)
- Norwegen („The Worst Person in the World“)
- Dänemark („Flee“)
- Bhutan („Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom“)
Beste Filmmusik
- „Dune“, Hans Zimmer
- „The Power of the Dog“, Jonny Greenwood
- „Encanto“, Germaine Franco
- „Parallele Mütter“, Alberto Iglesias
- „Don't Look Up“, Nicholas Britell
Informationen zu den Nominierungen
