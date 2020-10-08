Lyrikerin Louise Glück bekommt Literaturnobelpreis

Die Literaturnobelpreisträgerin Louise Glück hat für ihre Schriften in ihrer amerikanischen Heimat schon höchste Auszeichnungen erhalten — in Deutschland ist die Lyrikerin und Essayistin den meisten wohl eher unbekannt.

Gerade einmal zwei ihrer Werke liegen auf Deutsch vor: die Gedichtsammlungen „Averno“ (2007), in der sie sich dem Zusammenspiel von Mythologie und Mensch nähert, und „Wilde Iris“ (2008) über den Kreislauf von Natur und menschlichem Dasein.

Die 77-jährige Amerikanerin wurde in New York geboren und wuchs in Long Island auf. Schon als Mädchen schrieb sie Gedichte. Nach ihrem Debüt „Firstborn“ (1968) veröffentlichte die heutige Literaturprofessorin bislang elf weitere Gedichtbände sowie mehrere Bücher mit Essays über Poesie.

Spätestens seit „The Triumph of Achilles“ (1985) ist sie einem größeren US-Publikum bekannt. Aktuell lehrt sie an der US-Elite-Uni Yale Englisch.

Für „Wilde Iris“ erhielt sie 1993 den prestigeträchtigen Pulitzer-Preis, 2014 bekam sie den National Book Award für „Faithful and Virtuous Night“. Glück war zeitweise Vorsitzende des Literaturkomitees der American Academy of Arts and Letters, zudem auch im Führungszirkel der Academy of American Poets.

Der „Washington Post“ sagte die Schriftstellerin einmal, zu ihren Lieblingsautoren zählten unter anderem T. S. Eliot und William Carlos Williams. Nach Angaben der Zeitung war Glück zweimal verheiratet und hat einen Sohn.