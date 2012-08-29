Trotter plans to speed up one more time

Two days before her last race-appearance of the olympic season at the Diamond-League-Event in Zürich (Letzigrund-Stadium) on august 30th, US-400-meter-trackstar DeeDee Trotter (29) met SZ-Reporter Oliver Kothmann, stroke balance of 2012, which was the most successful year of her career so far and spoke about her anti-doping-campaign “Test me I’m clean”.

SZ: The end of a long and successful season for you with the olympic individual bronze medal and relay-gold as highlights is near. How much energy have you got left in your legs, Mrs. Trotter?

DeeDee Trotter: I am actually feeling mentally and physically positive. But I wasn’t happy with my last two races after the London-Games in Birmingham and Stockholm. I expected maybe not a good race at Stockholm, but I didn’t expect the weak performance in Birmingham, because I was training really well. But like in Stockholm (51,75 sec.) I ran one of the slowest times of my entire season (51,45 sec.). Zürich is an exciting environment and I will try to get this time down.

SZ: Must be hard to keep tension up after the Olympics.

Trotter: It is very tough. The competitions are just not the same. While the performers are definitely the same, the magnitude of running in the Olympics in the emotional level that you have to be on, is not. Its difficult to get hyped up.

SZ: Did you reduce your training after London?

Trotter: No, I was training all last week. After Stockholm I went to a regular training-regiment. Worked pretty hard.

SZ: You didn’t say: Slow down, its all over soon?

Trotter (laughs): No, not even close. I still had practices every day and I still get physios and icebaths, eating right, just the regular routine. I wanted and want to close my season out positive.

SZ: But the diamond ist lost for you anyway…

Trotter: Yes, I haven’t placed top-three in any of the five events so far, so I don’t even have any points towards the diamond.

SZ: What time do you want to run in Zürich?

Trotter: A really good one. I love Zürich, I have not been here for years, the last time I was here was in 2006. Zürich is my favourite venue, its definitely one of the best of the international competitions which I always had the pleasure of performing in. I am looking to close my season out here with a good time. To finalize with a 51-time would not be my preference.

SZ: At the Olympics in London you ran your best time since 2007. Did the olympic atmosphere give you the decisive kick for that?

Trotter: No, no, that was the plan. You set your season up to have the best performance at the Olympics. It was no coincidence. I started the season up with a 50,9 sec . and it got better every race. So I saw our preparations were on track. In the end it worked out, the timing was perfect. So I am not upset now. After the Olympics I haven’t had my best performances , but I think that scheduling for what my goal was, I did very well.

SZ: You are rather a finisher than a starter. It must be frustrating to always get doubled in the beginning of a race.

Trotter: That’s just my style of running. I am not an 11,0-onehundred-meter-runner and I don’t claim to be. Even if you put me on a flat truck im not gonna go 11, 1 or something. Everyone has a different raceplan, where they do what I do. I choose to do it in the first 100 and a lot of 400m-runners seem to do it in the second 100, while on the backstretch they are a bit relaxed, looking like joggers. I choose doing it at the beginning. And I like to speed up the third 100 of the 400. In the olympic finals you could see that there was a gap, at 200 I closed it. My style has over the years been healthy and very effective. I think that this year I have done a very good job of perfecting. Because it is difficult not to get thrown off, when people are taking it out really hard. I really have to focus hard, staying in my lane and just minding my own business and not wonder what‘s going on around me, because if I wasn’t confident in what I am doing, it would be so easy to get thrown off of my own running-style and to jump into theirs. But if I jump into theirs, you will see a lot of 51’s and you won’t see any 49’s (saying that, Trotter is laughing).

SZ: What happens in your mind during the race?

Trotter: I pray a lot. Before, during, and after the race. All the time, yes. I find a lot of my confidence that way. And I find a lot of determination and willpower just from prayers. The words that I speak give me power. I am quoting scripture, like for example in the olympic finals. I said that I can do all things through christ. That’s just encouraging yourself: I can do what I can do. While I am running, there are times when I am questioning or second-guessing myself. Get rid of that thought and say: Have faith! If I think I am going too fast or too slow - its just : No, no, no, trust it have faith, keep going.

SZ: The “warpaint”, you said, brings out the beast in you…

Trotter (laughing): Yes.

SZ: What’s the story?

Trotter: I started the warpaint because I had a knee-surgery in 2008. I was feeling down and unimportant, feared that no one would remember me and what I had done in the previous years. When I started putting this on, it was almost kind of a mask. It was a way to be out on the track and still matter. Give myself a reason to feel like I should perform well, like: You can’t go on the track, with that on your face and not try the very best you can, because its too much attention on you (laughs). Now it has become a reminder to work my butt off. And now, since London, they call me the glitterface-warrior. It definitely still gives me encouragement.

SZ: You were an outstanding basketball-player. The fun-factor in basketball is obvious. Where do find fun in running? Its torture above all, no?

Trotter (laughs): Great question. I think about that all the time. I fought that psychological battle for many years. Basketball is my heart. Track, you spend more time training than you do in competition, you force yourself to get tired. The fun comes from love, when you truly enjoy what the sport gives you. For some people its money, awards, fame or they just like to travel around the world. When I go out there and work hard and win a championship or a race, my enjoyment comes from the fact that I am going to take that home and be a great role-model for somebody. When I can tell 500 kids: You can do anything if you work hard! That brings the joy to me. And for example, when I see the olympic videos, it is fun too: I almost don’t recognize myself: Who is that person, she is crazy out there. That makes me happy aswell.

SZ: Your Campaign, “Test me I am clean”. What was your motivation for its foundation?

Trotter: I started it in 2007, trying to give athletes a way to distinguish themselves from the guilty ones and to give them a way to say: I am clean. People started to say: They all do steroids. But I couldn’t be a part of that. I wanted to draw a line. Let the world know: I don’t do that. And saying this, you can count on that. There must be some honesty and some truth there, because otherwise i would look like a fool . The campaign got bigger as it came to my attention that younger athletes, highschool- and middleschool-athletes, were using steroids. That was really disturbing to me. And I figured that the organization has to be bigger than just me and my friends. I changed it into a programme that just educates, motivates and inspires young athletes. And if you don’t play sports it’s a life-building-opportunity with three key-components: Hard work, honesty and honour, the three H’s. When you have these three elements in your live, you can use them, no matter if you are an athlete or not. Athletes all around the world support and stand for the campaign, hold speeches at events and wear the bracelet. Some like Angelo Taylor seem to never take the TMIC-bracelet off.

SZ: Is doping on the decline?

Trotter: Hard to say. I was like to think that doping was on the decline. I really do. It seems like because we have taken an initiative within the doping-agencies for more effective ways of testing, that they have come up with some things which have really detoured a lot of athletes and coaches and anyone else who can be involved. Some heads have been chopped off, people with big names have been caught. Many athletes are currently in bans or coming back from bans. That can be the situation that you say: Okay, they are actually doing their job at the doping agencies, let’s shy away from this. Maybe everybody realizes now that doping is just dumb. It does seem like this year there were fewer cases, but its still a bit early. Hopefully it will stay that way. It would be very good for the sport and it would be very good for “Test me I’m clean!”

The thing I hate the most: You have one incident, creating a domino-effect: You have people that will never get on the podium, because they were fourth. You have people that were second, that will never have the accomplishments than the person who got first. You have years in between times where people who get caught for doing something, have already lived their lives, they have already spent the money, they have already had the fame and they are still living in it. And the person who became second still has a regular life, but could have been living a great or at least a better live. They take it from everyone. I think that gives shame and definitely disgrace to the country that was being represented at the time. And its just a domino-effect of horrible things and I simply don’t understand why people do that. That’s why I am very passionate about “Test me I’m clean”.

SZ: You will be 30 years old in december. What are your future-plans?

Trotter: I am definitely 29 in age now, but I am more like 27 on the track. Due to my knee-injury four years ago I haven’t been running on a good level for three years at all. I am still on the window to have the performances that would have come when I was 26. I know I have not yet reached my maximum potential in the 400. There‘ is definitely some more running to come. I would like to be a four-time-olympian and go to Rio de Janeiro in 2016. After the career I got a couple of things on the table, whether its coaching or doing something like entertainment. Maybe I have a future in television.

SZ: First thing to do when you arrive at home this weekend?

Trotter: I’ll fly to Atlanta to see my family. I haven’t been home since july, so there’s a lot of running around in the next weeks.