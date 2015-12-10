Statistik zu Asteras Tripolis - FC Schalke 04

Lesedauer: 1 Min
Asteras Tripolis - FC Schalke 04 0:4 (0:2)
Asteras Tripolis: Theodoropoulos - Lluy, Goian (63. Zisopoulos), Sankaré, Panteliadis - Hamdani, Iglesias (69. Dimoutsos) - Lanzarote (65. Bertoglio), Fernández, Tsokanis - Giannou
FC Schalke 04: Fährmann - Júnior Caiçara, Höwedes (79. Friedrich), Neustädter, Kolasinac - Sam, Geis (65. Ayhan), Højbjerg, Choupo-Moting - Huntelaar (79. Meyer), Di Santo
Schiedsrichter: Liany (Israel) - Zuschauer: 4000
Tore: 0:1 Di Santo (29.), 0:2 Choupo-Moting (37.), 0:3 Choupo-Moting (78.), 0:4 Meyer (86.)
Gelbe Karten: - / Choupo-Moting, Højbjerg
Beste Spieler: Fernández / Kolasinac, Choupo-Moting
