Statistik zu Asteras Tripolis - FC Schalke 04

10. Dezember 2015
Asteras Tripolis - FC Schalke 04 0:4 (0:2)

Asteras Tripolis: Theodoropoulos - Lluy, Goian (63. Zisopoulos), Sankaré, Panteliadis - Hamdani, Iglesias (69. Dimoutsos) - Lanzarote (65. Bertoglio), Fernández, Tsokanis - Giannou

FC Schalke 04: Fährmann - Júnior Caiçara, Höwedes (79. Friedrich), Neustädter, Kolasinac - Sam, Geis (65. Ayhan), Højbjerg, Choupo-Moting - Huntelaar (79. Meyer), Di Santo

Schiedsrichter: Liany (Israel) - Zuschauer: 4000

Tore: 0:1 Di Santo (29.), 0:2 Choupo-Moting (37.), 0:3 Choupo-Moting (78.), 0:4 Meyer (86.)

Gelbe Karten: - / Choupo-Moting, Højbjerg

Beste Spieler: Fernández / Kolasinac, Choupo-Moting

