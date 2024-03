Dortmund fans display a banner '(The) 50+1 (rule) is the foundation of our sport' prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 25, 2024. The 50+1 rule, an informal term, refers to a clause in the regulations of the German Football Association (DFL) that states that, in order to obtain a license to compete in the German first and second division league, a club must either wholly- or majority-own its association football team. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

