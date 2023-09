Schwere Ausschreitungen in Stuttgart bei Eritrea–Veranstaltung

Nhamedu is not responsible for any violence at events that PFDJ hosts. @PP_Stuttgart held an event for PFDJ while knowing there are Eritreans in Germany who seeked asylum due to abuses by PFDJ in Eritrea 🤔 Shame on @PP_Stuttgart for allowing this event!#Eritrea #Germany🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/bQwJeGLiir