Zebrastreifen soll für mehr Verkehrssicherheit in Westhausen sorgen

Das neuartige Coronavirus wirkt sich auf all unsere Lebensbereiche aus. Teilweise überschlagen sich die Meldungen aus Politik und Wirtschaft geradezu.

Um in dieser Ausnahmesituation den Überblick zu behalten, haben wir zusammengefasst, was in Sachen Arbeit, Schule, Freizeit und Co. gerade wichtig ist, wem welche Hilfen zustehen und mit welchen Tipps Sie am besten durch die Krise kommen.

Ein besonderes Augenmerk wird auf die Regelungen im Südwesten und die Unterschiede zwischen Bayern und Baden-Württemberg gelegt.