Wo lohnt sich regelmäßiger Zugverkehr? 42 stillgelegte Bahnstrecken in Baden-Württemberg hat das Verkehrsministerium in Stuttgart untersuchen lassen. Das Ergebnis dieser Studie hat Minister Winfried Hermann (Grüne) am Dienstag während einer Online-Konferenz vorgestellt.

Demnach lohnt es sich auf zwölf Strecken ganz besonders, Züge wieder im Takt rollen zu lassen. Für zehn weitere Strecken sehen die Prognosen zudem sehr gut aus. Die Aussichten für die sechs untersuchten Strecken in der Region sind durchwachsen.