Ortschaftsrat Zöbingen lobt scheidenden Bürgermeister Ebert

Acht Fußballfans aus dem Landkreis Biberach haben am Mittwoch und Donnerstag mit ihrem umgebauten EM-Fanbus vor dem Quartier der deutschen Fußballnationalmannschaft in Herzogenaurach für Furore gesorgt. Die Partystimmung, die sie dort verbreiteten, rief sogar die Polizei auf den Plan. Was hinter der ganzen Aktion steckt.

Mit lauter Rockmusik und ohrenbetäubenden Durchsagen war der Bus mit Biberacher Kennzeichen am Mittwochabend und am Donnerstagmorgen vor das deutsche EM-Quartier gerollt und hatte die Nationalmannschaft sozusagen ...