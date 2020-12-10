Die Zahl der Mitarbeitenden mit einer Corona-Infektion an der Klinik Tettnang ist auf etwa zwölf gestiegen, nachdem es am Montag zuerst zwei bekannte Fälle gegeben hatte. Die Zahl der Patienten, die Kontakt zu betroffenen Mitarbeitern hatten, hat sich in etwa verdoppelt. Am Montag lag diese noch bei zwölf, wie der Medizin Campus Bodensee (MCB) mitteilt, zu dem auch die Klinik Tettnang gehört. Es gibt einen Aufnahmestopp.

Aktuell müssen in der Klinik Tettnang laut MCB 24 Covid-19-Patienten versorgt werden.