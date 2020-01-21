Wegen Grippewelle: Kindergarten Pflaumloch droht Schließung

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Zur Tatzeit war der Fahrer eines Abschleppwagens in der Ansiedlung Kammersteig in Bodnegg (Kreis Ravensburg) dabei, in einem an der B32 gelegenen Hofraum zu rangieren. Aus Richtung Kreisverkehr Rotheidlen kam der spätere Täter in einem Fahrzeug einer Bekannten angefahren.

Als er bei dem rangierenden Lkw ankam, soll der Autofahrer nach Polizeiangaben unvermittelt ausgestiegen sein, die Lastwagentür aufgerissen und den überraschten Fahrer an Kragen aus dem Führerhaus gezogen haben.