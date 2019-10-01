Sigmaringer gewinnt Lauchheimer Fotowettbewerb

Bei Zollern in Herbertingen, einer Abteilung der Zollern-Werke Laucherthal, wird bis einschließlich kommenden Freitag nicht gearbeitet. Als Grund wird „Unterauslastung“ genannt.

„Wir haben eine Betriebsvereinbarung, in der die Möglichkeit von Minusstunden geregelt ist“, sagt der stellvertretende Betriebsratsvorsitzende Alfons Venturino auf Anfrage der „Schwäbischen Zeitung“. Nach der Abteilungsversammlung von Zollern in Herbertingen am vergangenen Freitag wurden die 600 Beschäftigten in Herbertingen deshalb in die Freizeit ...