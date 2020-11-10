Auto rollt rückwärts in Schaufensterscheibe

Ein Covid-19-Patient ist in der Oberschwabenklinik gestorben. Das teilt der Sprecher der Klinik am Montag mit. Die Lage auf den Intensivstationen des Krankenhauses mit Standorten in Ravensburg, Bad Waldsee und Wangen ist aber noch nicht angespannt. Trotz zuletzt steigender Infektionszahlen im Landkreis planen die „Querdenker“ eine nächste Aktion in Ravensburg.

Landratsamt meldet am Montag keine neuen Zahlen Seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie waren sieben Menschen aus dem Kreis Ravensburg an oder mit einer Coronavirus-Infektion ...