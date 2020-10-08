Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen mit dem Coronavirus in Deutschland ist sprunghaft auf mehr als 4000 binnen eines Tages angestiegen.

Die Gesundheitsämter meldeten 4058 neue Corona-Infektionen innerhalb der vorangegangenen 24 Stunden, wie das Robert Koch-Institut (RKI) am Donnerstag mitteilte. Das sind über 1200 mehr als am Mittwoch, als mit 2828 Neuinfektionen ein neuer Höchstwert seit April gemeldet worden war. Ein höherer als der nun gemeldete Wert war zuletzt in der ersten Aprilwoche erreicht worden.