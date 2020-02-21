Ellwanger Alt-OB Hilsenbek: „Die Schwarze Schar war immer fair“

Die Schwarze Schar wird am Fastnachtssonntag, 23. Februar, um 19 Uhr vom Vögelesberg in die Stadt einmarschieren. Der Weg führt dann über die Spital- und die Marienstraße in das erste Singlokal, den Goldenen Hirsch. Dann folgen die Lokale Le Palme, Stadtcafé, Ratsstube, Taverna, Retsina, Kanne, Kronprinzen, Roter Ochsen, Goldener Adler, Punto, Kanzlei und die Stadthalle. Die Verslisten können kurz nach den Auftritten der Schar in den jeweiligen Lokalen sowie an den Folgetagen in den Geschäften „Klein“ und „Sperrle“ zum Preis von drei Euro erworben werden.