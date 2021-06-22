E-Mail aus Rom: Die Seligsprechung von Philipp Jeningen steht bevor

Ein halbes Jahrhundert ist es her, dass am 7. August 1971 das Freibad Hauerz eingeweiht wurde. Gönner der beliebten Freizeitanlage kämpfen seit Jahren für den Erhalt der Anlage, die nicht nur als Schwimmbad, sondern auch als beliebter Treffpunkt in der Gemeinde Hauerz gilt.

Die „Schwäbische Zeitung“ erkundigte sich beim ehemaligen Bürgermeister und späterem Ortsvorsteher Meinhard Baron über die Geschichte sowie die aktuelle Situation des Bades.