500 Euro für das Hospiz

An rund 150 Standorten in über 120 Städten und Gemeinden in Baden-Württemberg können sich Menschen vor Weihnachten kostenlos auf das Corona-Virus testen lassen. Das teilte das Sozialministerium in Stuttgart am späten Nachmittag mit. Das Land stellt dafür 80.000 Schnelltests zur Verfügung. Geplant sind sie für den 23. und 24. Dezember.

Die kostenlosen Schnelltests sollen gerade vor den Feiertagen ermöglichen, dass sich Familien ohne Bedenken treffen können.