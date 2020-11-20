Virtueller Spendenlauf für herzkranke Kinder

Ein Streit zwischen zwei Männern in einem Asylbewerberwohnheim in Gerbertshaus ist am Donnerstag eskaliert. Ein 25-Jähriger wurde dabei schwer von einem Mitbewohner mit einem Messer verletzt. Die Polizei war mit einem Großaufgebot vor Ort, der Einsatz in der Umgebung der ehemaligen evangelischen Kirche dauerte bis spät in die Nacht.

25-Jähriger erleidet schwere Verletzungen Zwischen dem 25-Jährigen und seinem 30-Jährigen Mitbewohner war es nach Aussage des Opfers laut Polizei schon häufigter zum Streit gekommen, bisher jedoch immer ...