Viele Preise und Belobigungen am Sankt Jakobus-Gymnasium Abtsgmünd

Abiturienten des Sankt-Jakobus-Gymnasiums in Abtsgmünd.

Diese Schüler haben am Sankt Jakobus-Gymnasium Abtsgmünd mit dem Abitur abgeschlossen: Amelie Antoni, Philip Balle, Anna Bett (Belobigung), Carolin Bieg (Preis, Otto-Dix-Preis in Kunst, Latein-Preis Humanismus heute), Adrian Blum, Philipp Däschle (Belobigung), Julian Eßwein (Preis, Mathematik-Fachschaftspreis, Musik-Fachschaftspreis), Tom Franze (Belobigung), Johanna Frey (Preis), Marius Fuchs (Preis. Ferry-Porsche-Preis, Mathemathik-Fachschaftspreis, Physikpreis der Firma Kessler & Co., Chemie-Preis), Tabea Funk, Vincent Grau, Lilli Grimminger (Preis, Sozialpreis der Schule), Moritz Haas (Belobigung), Laura Haßler, Nicole Ihl, Tia-Marie Kiehnoel (Preis), Johanna Leis, Hans Mansel (Belobigung), Sonali Märkle, Helena Markun (Preis, Mathematik-Fachschaftspreis, Chemie-Preis, Scheffelpreis), Lorena Moser (Preis), Benedikt Müller, Marco Pelz, Christian Prümmer, Julian Rehe, Sara Rieger (Preis), Emelie Rütsche (Preis), Tim Sagemüller (Preis), Franziska Schanda (Preis, Latein-Preis Humanismus heute), Anna-Lena Schmid, Ina Schulz (Preis, Latein-Preis Humanismus heute, Musik-Fachschaftspreis, Sozialpreis der Schule), Johanna Seitz (Preis, Mathematik-Fachschaftspreis), Leonard Seitz, Simon Stadler, Karl Stegmaier, Linus Strähle (Preis), Roman Stütz, Lea Werthmann, Lea Winkler (Preis, Mathematik-Fachschaftspreis, Physikpreis der Firma Kessler & Co.), Marcel Ramon Wödl, Nelly Zimmermann (Preis, Ethik-Preis der Soroptimistinnen). Foto: Thomas Siedler

