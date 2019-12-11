VfR reist in die Türkei

Der Geruch von kaltem Rauch liegt am Morgen nach dem Brand eines vierstöckigen Wohnhauses in der Heinrich-Heine-Straße noch immer in der Luft. Die rußgeschwärzte Fassade lässt erahnen, was sich in der Nacht zu Mittwoch in der Wohnsiedlung abgespielt hat. 23 Menschen mussten gegen 22 Uhr das Mehrfamilienhaus verlassen – darunter eine schwangere Frau. Drei Personen wurden zur Erstversorgung in die Kliniken Friedrichshafen und Tettnang gebracht.

Es ist kurz vor 22 Uhr.