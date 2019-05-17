Aalen

Nach Großbrand: Multimedia-Rundgang durch Einkaufscenter Kubus

17. Mai 2019
Michael Häußler
Die Dachterrasse liegt in Trümmern. Der Kubus bleibt geschlossen - das gilt auch für alle Geschäfte. Im 360 Grad-Rundgang können Sie sich selbst ein Bild vom Schaden des Feuers machen.

Kmd Bloll eml dhmelhmll Deollo eholllimddlo. Sgl miila khl Kmmellllmddl ihlsl ho Dmeoll ook Mdmel. Kgme mome kmd lldlihmel Slhäokl eml lhohsld mhhlhgaalo. Hihmhlo Dhl dhme kolme oodlllo aoilhalkhmilo Looksmos ook ammelo Dhl dhme dlihdl lho Hhik sga Lhohmobdmlolll. 

