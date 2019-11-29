Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur und Fabian Nitschmann

Walter Veit führt durch den großen Keller seiner Ski-Hütte in Obertauern. Unzählige Liter Bier werden bereits seit Wochen im Keller gekühlt, sieben Lkw-Ladungen seien es, bis Ende Februar soll das reichen. Seit Anfang September bereitet Veit die „Mankei-Alm“ und sein Hotel auf die Skisaison vor. Kopfzerbrechen macht ihm aber nicht der Getränkevorrat. Denn der Fachkräftemangel in den Skigebieten verschärft sich zusehends, vor allem an Köchen mangelt es.