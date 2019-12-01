Aalen

Kollektiv K: Auf dem Weg zum Kulturverein

Mark Keller, Luca Keresman und Jakob Arold (von links) bei der Ausstellungseröffnunf im „Wunderlich“ vor einem Bild von Mark Kel
Mark Keller, Luca Keresman und Jakob Arold (von links) bei der Ausstellungseröffnunf im „Wunderlich“ vor einem Bild von Mark Keller. (Foto: Ansgar König)
1. Dezember 2019
Ansgar König
Die Ausstellung im Café Wunderlich in der Rittergasse ist bis zum 25. Dezember zu sehen.

Im Café Wunderlich in der Rittergasse haben am Samstag die drei jungen Aalener Maler Mark Keller (23), Luca Keresman (21) und Jakob Arold (25) unter dem Namen „Kollektiv K“ eine Ausstellung eröffnet.

