Kaputte Brücke muss weg

Nach dem Erdrutsch am Donnerstagabend in Primisweiler Rhein wurde das Ausmaß des Schadens am Freitagmorgen sichtbar. Zwei der vier am Abend evakuierten Häuser bleiben bis auf weiteres unbewohnbar, eines ist akut einsturzgefährdet. Verletzt wurde niemand. Die Stadt hat den Betroffenen Hilfe zugesagt.

Es ist ein Bild, dass man sonst so nur von Murenabgängen im alpinen Gelände kennt. Auf dutzenden Metern ist der Hang im Schomburger Weiler Rhein am frühen Donnerstagabend abgebrochen und hat sich knapp 100 Meter in Richtung der ...