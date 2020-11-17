Essingr Bahnhofstraße voll gesperrt

Das Pharmaunternehmen Boehringer Ingelheim gibt seinen weltweit 51.000 Mitarbeitern weltweit, darunter rund 6400 am Standort Biberach, vom 24. Dezember bis 4. Januar kollektiv einen zusätzlichen bezahlten Extraurlaub. Dies hat die Unternehmensleitung den Mitarbeitern am Dienstag per Videobotschaft mitgeteilt.

Indem alle Kollegen weltweit im gleichen Zeitraum bezahlten Urlaub haben, könnten sie wirklich von der Arbeit abschalten und eine schöne Zeit mit ihren Freunden und Lieben verbringen, heißt es bei Boehringer Ingelheim.