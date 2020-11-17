Aalen

Essingr Bahnhofstraße voll gesperrt

Im Zuge des vierspurigen Ausbaus der B29 ist die Essinger Bahnhofstraße, die von der Bundesstraße in den Ort führt, seit Montag
Im Zuge des vierspurigen Ausbaus der B29 ist die Essinger Bahnhofstraße, die von der Bundesstraße in den Ort führt, seit Montag voll gesperrt. (Foto: Thomas Siedler)
Eckard Scheiderer
Im Zuge des vierspurigen Ausbaus der B29 ist die Essinger Bahnhofstraße, die von der Bundesstraße in den Ort führt, seit Montag voll gesperrt.

