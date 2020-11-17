Essinger Bahnhofstraße voll gesperrt

Ein weiterer Mensch im Landkreis Ravensburg ist mit oder an den Folgen einer Corona-Erkrankung verstorben. Das teilte das Landratsamt am Dienstagnachmittag zusammen mit erneut gestiegenen Fallzahlen mit. In diesen enthalten sind 31 neue Infektionsfälle in Argenbühl. Die allermeisten dort betreffen das Pflegeheim St. Catharina in Argenbühl.

Den Infizierten geht es „den Umständen entsprechend gut“ Dies bestätigt Dennis Wolpert, Pressesprecher der Vinzenz von Paul gGmbH, dem Betreiber der Einrichtung auf Nachfrage der „Schwäbischen ...