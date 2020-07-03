Erneute Kritik am OB: „So geht’s nicht“

In Baden-Württemberg sucht die Polizei auch am Dienstag weiter nach einem schwer bewaffneten Verdächtigen, der am Sonntagmorgen vier Polizeibeamte bedroht und entwaffnet hat.

In einer Pressekonferenz informierten Polizei und Staatsanwaltschaft am Dienstagnachmittag über den Stand der Fahndung nach dem 31-jährigen Yves Rausch.

Polizeipräsident Reinhard Renter berichtete darin von den bisheringen Fahndungsmaßnahmen im Wald und rund um Oppenau.