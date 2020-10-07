Colletti schießt Neuler eine Runde weiter

Eine Gruppe von Menschen campiert in einem halben Dutzend Wohnwagen seit dem vergangenen Sonntagnachmittag in Sigmaringen auf dem städtischen Grundstück bei der Nepomukbrücke. Der Grund: Sie habe keine freien Wohnmobilstellplätze vorgefunden, so Stadtsprecherin Janina Krall auf unsere Anfrage.

Die Gruppe befindet sich eigenen Angaben zufolge auf der Durchreise. Sie habe den Sommer über in Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer in Südfrankreich verbracht, wo sich im Sommer Angehörige der Roma, Manouches, Sinti und Jenischen treffen, um ihrer ...