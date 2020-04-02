Aus Angst vor Coronavirus: Mundschutz ist beim Autofahren verboten

Um ein Haar hätte ab Samstag niemand mehr in Ravensburg und Umgebung auf das neuartige Coronavirus getestet werden können: Die von der Kassenärztlichen Vereinigung und der Kreisärzteschaft initiierte Covid-19-Teststation muss aus dem Elisabethenkrankenhaus (EK) der Oberschwabenklinik (OSK) raus.

Ebenso wie die normale Notfallpraxis der Kassenärztlichen Vereinigung (KV), in der Patienten am Wochenende und an Feiertagen, wenn die Hausarztpraxen zu sind, mit leichten Verletzungen oder nicht-infektiösen Erkrankungen behandelt werden ...