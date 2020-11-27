Nach dem Feuer mit Millionenschaden an der denkmalgeschützten Scheffelhalle in Singen am Hohentwiel geht die Polizei von Brandstiftung aus. Die Ermittler nehmen auf Basis kriminaltechnischer Untersuchungen an, dass das Feuer absichtlich oder fahrlässig verursacht wurde.

Überwachungskameras zeigten einen Mann, der sich in der Nacht auf den 17. November mehrfach in dem Bereich aufgehalten habe, von dem sich die Flammen auf die Holzbalken der Dachkonstruktion ausgeweitet hätten.