Hermannstraße gesperrt: Große Ermittlungsaktion der Kriminalpolizei in Tuttlingen

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Kurz nach 7 Uhr ist es am Dienstagmorgen im Hotel Hellers Twenty Four Two zu einem Kabelbrand gekommen. Das berichtet die Friedrichshafener Feuerwehr auf Nachfrage von Schwäbische.de.

Das Feuer sei nun gelöscht und das Hotel evakuiert. „Die Hotelgäste wurden vorerst in die Halle der Ludwig-Dürr-Schule gebracht, bis sich ein geeigneter Ort finden lässt“, so die Feuerwehr. Verletzte soll es keine geben. Die Feuerwehr ist für weitere Maßnahmen vor Ort.