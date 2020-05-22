Geldautomat der Tuttlinger Commerzbank gesprengt – Täter flüchtig

Es ist eines der Hauptargumente von Corona-Skeptikern und Lockdown-Gegnern: Covid-19 sei nicht schlimmer als eine normale Grippe. Daher fordern sie die Abschaffung von Kontaktverboten und Ausgehbeschränkungen. Virologen warnen vor einem Vergleich von Corona- und Influenzavirus.

Die Gegner der Maßnahmen untermalen ihre These mit verschiedenen Fakten und Zahlen. Häufig führen sie die Grippewelle 2017/18 ins Feld. In dieser sind vergleichsweise viele Menschen an einer Influenza-Erkrankung gestorben.