Ex-Mann seit mehr als 50 Jahren vermisst: Eine Betroffene erzählt

Per Video-Konferenz haben Bundeskanzlerin und Ministerpräsidenten am Mittwoch über drastische Beschränkungen gesprochen, um die massiv steigenden Coronavirus-Infektionszahlen in den Griff bekommen. Am Nachmittag, kurz nach 17.30 Uhr, wurde dann die Einigung verkündet.

Mit strengen Kontaktbeschränkungen für die Bürger und einem weitgehenden Herunterfahren aller Freizeitaktivitäten wollen Bund und Länder die zweite Corona-Infektionswelle brechen.