Christa Rieger schreibt neues Kinderbuch

Mit einer landesweiten Ausgangssperre ab 20 Uhr hat Baden-Württemberg eine der striktesten Beschränkungen zur Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie. Das werde auch auf absehbare Zeit so bleiben, sagte Ministerpräsident Winfried Kretschmann (Grüne) am Dienstag in Stuttgart. Forderungen nach einer Lockerung der Maßnahmen hat er eine klare Absage erteilt. Vielmehr denkt er bereits laut über weitere Verschärfungen nach.

Die nächtlichen Ausgangssperren werden sicher nicht gelockert.