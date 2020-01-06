Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Die Zahl der Toten nach dem Unfall in Südtirol hat sich auf sieben erhöht. Das teilte die Polizei in Bozen am Montag mit. Nachdem ein Autofahrer am Sonntag in eine Gruppe junger deutscher Urlauber gerast war, sei nun eine der verletzten Personen — eine Frau aus Deutschland — im Krankenhaus in Österreich gestorben. Der Verursacher des Unfalls, ein 27 Jähriger, sitzt seit Montag in Haft.

Er wurde am Tag nach der Alkoholfahrt aus dem Krankenhaus in Bruneck entlassen und ins Gefängnis nach Bozen gebracht, wie die Polizei sagte.