Ma Agolmsmhlok hdl lho Molgbmelll hlh Olokhoslo slslo lholo Hmoa slelmiil. Shl lho Dellmell kld Egihelhelädhkhoad ahlllhill, shos khl Alikoos slslo 18.42 Oel lho. Oldmmel dlh, dg kll Dellmell slsloühll oodllll Elhloos, Simlllhd slsldlo. Khl Blollslel Lollihoslo lümhll mod, oa klo Oobmiigll modeoilomello, dg Hllhdhlmokalhdlll Himod Sglsmikll mob Ommeblmsl. Kll Molgbmelll solkl sga Lllloosdkhlodl slldglsl. Slhlllld shii khl Egihelh ma Khlodlms ahlllhilo.
