Anwohnerin zwiegespalten nach Temporeduzierung auf der B14

Der Klaus Winter, der sich fröhlich scherzend durch die voll besetzten Tische seines Restaurants Strandhaus in Lindau am Bodensee schlängelt, den gibt es gerade nicht mehr. Der scheint aus einer anderen Zeitrechnung zu stammen. Winter, der frohgemute Gastgeber, der bei einem seiner Grillkurse auf die Frage antwortet, was denn seine exotischste Grillade gewesen sei: „Klapperschlange. Schmeckt wie Hühnchen“ – und alle lachen. Aber jetzt ist Schluss mit lustig.