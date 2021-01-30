14 neue Corona-Fälle im Kreis Tuttlingen am Samstag

Die Hochwasserlage in Baden-Württemberg hat in der Nacht zum Samstag vor allem in Oberschwaben und am Bodensee für Rekord-Pegelstände gesorgt. Am Pegel Gerbertshaus an der Schussen wurde gegen Mitternacht ein 50-jährliches Hochwasser gemeldet - also ein Wasserstand, wie er im Schnitt nur alle 50 Jahre auftritt.

Schulen und ein Sportverein wurden dort überflutet, ein Krisenstab tagte auch am Samstag weiter. Einen ausführlichen Bericht zur Lage vor Ort in Kehlen von Schwäbische.