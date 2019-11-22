Rund 14 Meter hoch, sechs Meter breit und dreieinhalb Tonnen schwer: Seit dieser Woche steht wieder ein Weihnachtsbaum auf dem Biberacher Marktplatz.

Der Baum ist eine Spende aus dem Volmarweg. Doch eigentlich sollte in diesem Advent eine ganz andere Tanne die Altstadt schmücken.

Deren Besitzerin ist Tage später noch fassungslos darüber, was da in ihrem Garten in Ummendorf passiert ist. Die etwa 50 Jahre alte Nordmanntanne wurde zwar gefällt – kam aber nie auf dem Marktplatz an.