Aalen - Die Zahl der Corona-Patienten in den Kliniken Ostalb steigt langsam an. Insgesamt liegen im Aalener Ostalb-Klinikum, in der Ellwanger Sankt-Anna-Virngrund-Klinik und im Mutlanger Stauferklinikum (Stand Freitagvormittag) fünf Patienten auf den Intensivstationen, sagt Professor Ulrich Solzbach, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Kliniken Ost-alb, im Gespräch mit den „Aalener Nachrichten / Ipf- und Jagst-Zeitung“. Einige davon müssen beatmet werden. 22 weitere leichte und nicht intensivpflichtige Fälle von Covid-19-Infizierten werden überdies auf ...