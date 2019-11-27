Es ist eine schwierige Geschichte. Die 60-jährige Kunst- und Physiotherapeutin Mara Reinmuth verliert erst ihre Arbeit, dann ihre Wohnung und droht jetzt, zum ersten Advent auf der Straße zu stehen.

Rund zehn Jahre lebt die aus dem Odenwald stammende Mara Reinmuth bereits in Wasserburg. Hergezogen ist sie aus der Umgebung von Bremen, wo sie an einer Fachhochschule ihr Studium zur Diplom Kunsttherapeutin abgeschlossen hatte. Seither wohnte sie in Wasserburg zusammen mit einem Freund, dem Hauptmieter der Wohnung, in einer ...