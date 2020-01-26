Blaulicht sorgt am Samstagabend für Aufsehen in Trossingen

Wie kann man Ablenkungen widerstehen, sich auf den Unterricht oder die Hausaufgaben konzentrieren und erfolgreich sein? „Selbstkontrolle und Selbstregulation beim Lernen und im Leben“, so lautet der öffentliche Vortrag, den Sabine Kubesch vom Institut Bildungsplus am Dienstag, 28. Januar, um 19.30 in der Aula der Grundschule Döchtbühl halten wird und darauf mögliche Antworten liefert.

Marion Betz ist seit 15 Jahren Lehrerin und unterrichtet an der Bad Waldseer Grundschule.