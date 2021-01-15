B 523 bei Trossingen wegen umgestürzter Bäume gesperrt

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Angesichts weiterhin hoher Infektionszahlen und großer Sorge um die aufgetauchten Coronavirus-Mutationen hat die Diskussion über zeitnahe Verschärfungen des Lockdowns gewaltig an Fahrt aufgenommen. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) will schon kommende Woche und nicht erst wie geplant am 25. Januar mit den Ministerpräsidenten der Länder über das weitere Vorgehen in der Corona-Pandemie beraten.

Auch Sachsens Ministerpräsident Michael Kretschmer rechnet mit Beratungen in der kommenden Woche.