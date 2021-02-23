Die Störche sind zurück in Spaichingen

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

In Bayern dürfen die zur Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie vorübergehend geschlossenen Baumärkte vom kommenden Montag an wieder regulär für Kunden öffnen. Das hat das Kabinett bei seiner Sitzung am Dienstag in München beschlossen. Auch der Einzelunterricht in Musikschulen soll dort wieder möglich sein, wo die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100 000 Einwohner binnen einer Woche bei unter 100 liegt, sagte Staatskanzleichef Florian Herrmann (CSU) nach der Kabinettssitzung.