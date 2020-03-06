Das sagen die Bürgermeisterkandidaten zu den wichtigsten Themen in Spaichingen

Die wichtigsten Nachrichten und aktuellen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus im Newsblog mit Fokus auf Deutschland und Schwerpunkt auf den Südwesten.

Aktuelle Zahlen für Deutschland und Region:

Infizierte insgesamt: 1112 (RKI), 1151 (WHO) Geheilte insgesamt: 18 (WHO) Kritische Fälle insgesamt: 9 (WHO) Baden-Württemberg: 199 (Ministerium) Das Wichtigste im Überblick

Borussia Dortmund spielt vor leeren Rängen um den Einzug ins Viertelfinale der Champions ...