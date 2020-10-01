In der jüngsten Sitzung des Ortschaftsrates Fachsenfeld hat Ortsvorsteher Jürgen Opferkuch seinen Rücktritt angekündigt. Er werde zum 31. Januar 2021 sein Amt als Ortsvorsteher niederlegen und auch aus dem Ortschaftsrat austreten. Dies habe er Oberbürgermeister Thilo Rentschler bereits am 12. September in einem Brief mitgeteilt.

Auf Nachfrage der „Aalener Nachrichten / Ipf- und Jagst-Zeitung“ nannte Opferkuch persönliche Gründe für seinen Rücktritt.