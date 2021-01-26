Fürstenhaus sperrt Parkplatz Josefslust für Laster und Camper

Die grün-schwarze Landesregierung von Baden-Württemberg plant nun doch eine vorzeitige Teilöffnung von Grundschulen und Kitas zum 1. Februar. Ministerpräsident Winfried Kretschmann verwies auf sinkende Infektionszahlen im Land sowie auf Studien, in welchen Kinder nicht als Infektionstreiber ausgemacht wurden.

Die endgültige Entscheidung soll am Mittwoch fallen. Doch schon am Dienstag kündigte Kretschmann in Stuttgart an: „Wenn es nicht noch eine Überraschung gibt, wovon ich nicht ausgehe bei diesen Zahlen, kann man davon ausgehen, ...